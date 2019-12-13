Missouri Department of Transportation workers will be out treating roads and bridges in advance of a potential winter storm this weekend.

Missouri Department of Transportation workers will be out treating roads and bridges in advance of a potential winter storm this weekend. Precipitation starting as early as Saturday will move across the state and continue through Monday. The event has the strong potential to affect morning and evening commutes on Monday.

MoDOT urges drivers to keep informed of rapidly changing weekend forecasts and has maintenance crews prepared to respond accordingly. If you must travel, please allow extra time to reach your destination.

Rain and other precipitation are predicted for Saturday with snow and ice forecast for Sunday into Monday. It is important to remember that even a small amount of precipitation can cause slippery road conditions. To check road conditions please go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

Here are some safety tips if you must travel in inclement weather:

•Please wear your seat belt and don’t drive distracted. Buckle Up Phone Down.

•Slow down and adjust your speed to the conditions. Do not use your cruise control.

•Keep mirrors, windows and lights clean.

•Remember to stay at least six car lengths back from snowplows and equipment. Plowed snow can create a cloud that can blind drivers following too closely.

•If your wipers are on, keep your headlights on. It’s the law.

•If you encounter car troubles or are involved in a crash, please remain in your vehicle.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.