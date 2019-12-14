A Grain Valley police officer shot and injured a woman who fled a reported aggravated assault scene Friday afternoon and reportedly pulled out a gun.

The officer involved was not injured, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting. The extent of the woman’s injuries were not known Friday afternoon.

According to the Highway Patrol, police received calls at about 2 p.m. for an aggravated assault near Main and Jefferson streets, just north of Interstate 70. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle and was followed by a witness, and when the police officer intercepted the car a chase started.

The pursuit went south on Buckner-Tarsney Road to a home east of Tarsney Lake, and then the suspect stopped and got out of her vehicle with a handgun. At that point, the officer fired shots and hit the woman.