A Truman State University professor and elder with the Kirksville Church of Christ is facing a misdemeanor prostitution charge amid allegations he sought sexual favors from male college students.

Barry Cole Poyner, 57, of Kirksville, was charged Thursday with a class B misdemeanor count of patronizing prostitution.

According to court documents, Poyner faces up to six months in prison and/or a fine up to $1,000 if convicted.

Documents state the Truman State University Police Department received a tip that Poyner has been “harassing male Truman students for sexual contact as well as offering to pay for items for sexual favors by using the app Grindr.”

Grindr is a social networking site for gay, bisexual and bi-curious men.

The Kirksville Police Department set up an undercover profile and was soon contacted by a user that went by the handle, “DILF.” “DILF” told the undercover officer that he “would love to have a sugar daddy relationship” and that in previous relationships he provided gift cards, clothing and money to his partners.

“DILF” reached out to the undercover officer on Dec. 3 and asked for sexual favors in exchange for providing fuel for the officer’s vehicle and also that he “might throw in an Arby’s card LOL.”

“DILF” eventually agreed to meet the undercover officer at a local gas station to provide the fuel before the sexual favors. “DILF” provided his location, which matched Poyner’s address, and Poyner then arrived at the gas station. He attempted to flee the scene when officers approached his vehicle, but pulled over several blocks later.

Documents state Poyner told officers he “was not doing anything with a minor.” When an officer said the situation had to do with offering payment for sexual favors, Poyner said he “was not going to do that” and “I was going to give him some gas.”

The officer told Poyner he should not offer money or gifts for sex. Poyner replied that he was “trying to help.”

In addition to his position as a professor of communication at Truman State University, Poyner is a leader at the Kirksville Church of Christ. He’s listed as one of three church elders and over the years has coordinated numerous events from vacation bible schools to marriage counseling.

Truman State University issued a statement Friday evening saying Poyner has been placed on suspension.

"He has been placed on suspension and informed that he is not allowed on campus, cannot have contact with any student organizations or participate in any campus events or activities," the statement said.

The statement said Truman is cooperating with law enforcement and would issue no further comments while the matter is under investigation.

Poyner’s first court date is set for Jan. 8 in Adair County Associate Circuit Court.

Poyner did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.