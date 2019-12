Two passengers driving on 3080 Highway A in Camden County suffered serious injuries following an accident.

Adrian R. Bollinger, 57, driver, was driving her 2014 Subaru Outback with Samuel E. Deweese, 63, Thursday night when Bollinger drove the Subaru off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage and both passengers sustained serious injuries. Bollinger was not wearing a safety device, Deweese was wearing a safety device.