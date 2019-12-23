Weekend police reports.

Press release for Dec. 22, 2019

6:07 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Business Highway 36 for a disturbance. The subject was contacted and asked to leave and not return to the business.

7:35 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of South Washington Street for a fraud report. Further investigation is to continue.

10:00 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of 11th Street for a verbal domestic. Officers made contact with the subjects and had them came to a peaceful resolution.

11:16 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Washington Street for a suspicious person. Officers did not locate anyone in the area.

11:17 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 10th and Missouri Streets for a suspicious person. No one was located.

12:20 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a suspicious person. Officers made contact with the subject and told him to go home.

2:17 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of business 36 highway for a disturbance. Officers told the subject to leave the area and not return.

5:08 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of 3rd Street for a house fire. The fire department extinguished the fire. No one was hurt in the fire.

6:14 p.m., Officers located a stolen vehicle. After a short pursuit Officers were able apprehend the subject. The subject was fully processed and transported to the Daviess Dekalb Jail.

Press release for Dec. 21, 2019

1:02 a.m., Officer arrested a female subject for driving while intoxicated. She was fully processed and released with a municipal citation.

10:36 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Vine Street for a stealing that had occurred. Investigation is to continue in this case.

12:43 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a stealing. A subject was arrested and fully processed. They were released with a municipal court date.

2:57 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Bryan and Fair Street for a non-injury motor vehicle accident.

4:29 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Webster street and arrested a subject who turned himself in for Livingston County Warrants.

7:53 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Washington Street for a stolen vehicle. An investigation is to continue in this case.

8:00 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Locust Street for a non-injury motor vehicle accident.

9:32 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Grandview for a disturbance. Officers were able to get the subjects to come to a peaceful resolution.

9:49 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Henry for a disturbance. Subjects had left the area prior to Officers arrival.

Press release for Dec. 20, 2019

8:09 a.m., Officer responded to the intersection of Washington and Bryan Street for a subject walking. Officers checked on the subject to make sure he was good.

11:28 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 Park Lane for a disturbance. Officers located subjects yelling. Officers were able to have the subjects come to a civil agreement.

12:56 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of South Washington for a non-injury motor vehicle accident. Subject did not want report due to it was on private property.

3:11 p.., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves for a suspicious person. Officers did not locate a person fitting the description.

9:32 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Webster street for a child custody issue. Officers advised the subject of there options.