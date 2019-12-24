The final report for the Hope’s Kitchen fundraiser is in and the annual Kirksville Daily Express fundraiser for the local soup kitchen reached $5,256.50.

Hope’s Kitchen started in 1999, when Kirksville High School students Rachel Higgins and Megan Lesczynski founded the volunteer effort with a mission of “sharing a meal with people who are hungry.”

That mission continues today, with Hope’s Kitchen preparing hundreds of meals every third and fourth Saturday at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church.

Nearly all of the organization’s funds come from the annual Daily Express drive. Every penny donated goes to Hope’s Kitchen.

The organization also accepts donations during Saturday operations or by mail at Hope’s Kitchen Inc., P.O. Box 854, Kirksville, MO 63501.

Donors in the final week contributed $1,700. Their names are:

Connie J. Johnson, Roger J. Johnson, Patrick Johnson, David Johnson, Anna Johnson, Drennan Johnson, Richard and Donna Rhinesmith, Lowell and Darlene Woods, Louise Morris in memory of Paul E. Morris, Briana McCartney, Brice McCartney, Ryan Watts, Alon Sanders, John Sanders and Danielle, Lucy Sanders, Rotary Club North Star, Teddy and Joyce Wait, Kenneth and Ethella McKee, Allen and Beverly McElhinney, Mike and Sallie Martin, Jennifer and David Schutter, Julie and Jeff Smith, Autumn and Andy Early, Briley, Baylor, Finley and Atticus, Amity Sparks and Billy Marcial, Asa and Kesley Sparks, Christopher Smith, Cory Smith and family;

Eileen Bradley, Linda Hudnall and Hailey McClanahan, Richard and Leticia Collop, Chris and Marilyn Bohon, Helen and Max Tonkinson, George and Diane Schutte, Brent and Shirlene Hettinger, Josh, Sarah and Cora Hettinger, Travis, Julie, Kaden and Tucker Hettinger, Nathan, Kayla and Eleanor Lawson, In memory of Tom and Marilyn Phillips, Robert and Betty Hettinger, Bobby Hettinger, Shana and Stephanie Hunolt, Leo Hunolt, anonymous;

Chris Elsea, Debbie Elsea, Scott Grens, Camille Grens, Cadence Grens, Kelly Elsea, Kyle Elsea, Mike Elsea, Larisa Elsea, Michelle Elsea, Mitchell Elsea, Sergey Kardash, Nataliya Kardash, Maks Kardash, Shannon Elsea, Michelle Elsea, Braiden Elsea, Brianna Elsea, Morgan Showmaker, Felisha Showmaker, Brendan Baker, Ferl Elsea, Janan Elsea, Bill and Barbara Middleton, Rosie’s Northtown Cafe;

Beta Sigma Phi Chapter, Laureate Omega, in memory of Henri Wilson, Linda Boleach, Sandy Elliott, Mary Ann Gordon, Marilyn Hargadine, Roberta Pulliam, Marge Weber, Anne Kelly, Don Patterson, Jacob Capps, Luke Capps, Abigail Capps, Ira Frushour, Mary Frushour, Brian Noe, Danny Noe, Eva Jane Noe, Melissa Humphrey, Ricky Briddle, Glenn Briddle, Mary Sylvan Woods, Karen K. Hall, Kari K. Hall-Garrett, Logan W. Garrett, Brian Jeffries, Kristie Swaim, In memory of Bobby Buck, Stella Tuggle, Peggy Thomas, Judy Brown;

Bridget Thomas, Alex Tetlzk, anonymous, Mark Martin family, Rami Douglas, Rolf and Ilse Christen, In memory of Gerald Crow, Annabel Crow and Angel, John and Jessie Cragg, anonymous, Darrell and Kathy Hill, Vickie Schwartz, Tim Spencer, Kevin and Tammie Phipps, Gage, Emma and Isabel, Tony and Penny Schwartz, In memory of Denny Schwartz, Loretta McClanahan, Larry Athon in memory of Beverly Brewer, Roger and Ellen Gillum, Glen Moritz and Sally West, anonymous.