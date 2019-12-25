This is the season you might hear a lot about the North Pole. Besides the existence of a mysterious toy factory, few people really know much about this very interesting place. Read on to make yourself the North Pole expert this holiday season.

Two North Poles

If you travel to the northernmost part of the Earth, you will be standing on the geographic North Pole. This is the point in which all the longitudinal lines on a globe meet. Every direction you face is south and there are no time zones. The exact location of the geologic North Pole is fairly constant, although it does tend to wobble just a little bit as the Earth’s axis wobbles.

If you use a compass for directions, you will understand that the needle always points north. However, this Magnetic North Pole is not the same as the geographic North Pole. The magnetic North Pole is caused by the Earth’s iron core and this iron core moves around just a little bit inside the Earth. Currently the North Pole is about 500 miles away from the geographic North Pole – and it moves. Each year the magnetic North Pole seems to be moving about 25 miles and it is picking up the pace.

As the North Pole continues to drift, humans will have to get used to subtle changes in our tools that use the magnetic field such as compasses, GPS devices and other navigational tools. However, this slow drift is nothing compared to what will eventually happen when the North and South Poles switch places. Yes, that really does happen! Don’t worry too much though. Pole reversals only happen about every 250,000 years or so.

One long day

As you know, the Earth is tilted about 23 degrees on its axis. This causes seasons on Earth. This also means that there is only one period of daylight and one period of night at the North Pole. The sun rises on about March 21 each year and it sets on about September 21 each year – the spring and winter equinox days. So how many days are there on the North Pole? Just one!

The North Pole landmass

There is none! There is absolutely no land associated with the North Pole. Instead there is about a 6-8 foot sheet of ice floating on top of about 14,000 feet of water.

Some animal species do call the North Pole home for at least part of the year. The most common North Pole animals are migratory birds. The Arctic Tern is one example. This bird travels 43,000 miles round trip each year by traveling to and from the North and South Poles.

North Pole changes

Just like the rest of the Earth, the North Pole has been warming. It has been experiencing significant warming in the last decade and scientists can already measure thinning North Pole sea ice and frequent cracking of the ice surface. Most scientists agree that human influence on climate will only speed up the melting of ice in the North Pole.

The temperatures are not the only things changing in the North Pole. And this one is human-caused too. It turns out that the geographic North Pole is speeding up but scientists did not know why. After extensive research, it was discovered that it was our use of water, particularly in the Eurasia part of the Earth – along the 45-degree latitude. This area has seen large seas dry up. The change in water mass in this area of the globe has caused the earth’s axis to shift a little faster. However, scientists do not believe that there are any real consequences due to this shifting.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.