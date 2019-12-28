For U.S. agriculture, the reported Phase One agreement with China is like a wrapped present under the Christmas tree. We can pick it up and shake it and try to guess what’s inside, but we don’t really know what to expect until it is opened.

Press reports indicate that the agreement calls for additional purchases by China of U.S. agricultural products. The U.S. side has frequently mentioned targets of $40 billion or more for each of the next two years, but China has not been willing to cite specific figures. People expect more details to become available when the agreement is signed, perhaps in January.

China imposed tariffs on a wide range of U.S. farm goods in July 2018, and the result was a sharp reduction in U.S. agricultural exports to China. The reported $40 billion target would represent roughly a four-fold increase in U.S. agricultural exports to China from the 2018 level, and it would exceed the pre-tariff level of 2017 by $16 billion.

Such a large increase in U.S. exports to China would certainly have a positive impact on farm commodity prices. All else equal, higher commodity prices would translate into an increase in farm income, with positive impacts on farmers and rural communities.

The impacts of the agreement depend on a lot of things we do not know right now:

What commodities will China buy? Soybeans have accounted for more than half of the value of U.S. farm products sales to China in recent years. However, the agreement may also result in more U.S. exports of grain, meat, ethanol and a wide range of other products.

Can the targets be reached? Reducing barriers to trade would boost U.S. exports to China, but to reach $40 billion in sales could require purchases by state entities in China that are not bound by normal market considerations.

To what extent will increased sales to China be offset by lower sales to other markets? If China buys more U.S. soybeans, it probably means it is reducing its soybean purchases from Brazil. Some of those Brazilian soybeans will end up being exported to other countries, displacing some U.S. sales to those markets. How big this displacement effect is will determine the magnitude of the increase in U.S. soybean prices. The same logic applies to other commodities as well.

How will a Phase One agreement affect the Market Facilitation Program (MFP)? For the last two years, the Administration has made billions of dollars of MFP payments to U.S. farmers to compensate them for lost export sales due to foreign tariffs. If the Administration reduces or eliminates MFP payments, it will offset at least part of the effect of increased commodity sales.

Some of these questions may be resolved when the agreement is signed, but some may not. It could be like opening that present on Christmas morning. Maybe it will be a cool toy that can be put together in a few minutes by following a simple set of instructions, or maybe it will be a thousand-piece puzzle with only a small fuzzy picture for guidance. There could be a lot of fun ahead, but there may also be challenges and frustration.

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.