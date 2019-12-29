Two passengers driving on MO 135, north of Mini Farm Road, suffered injuries after their vehicle struck a tree and overturned.

Braden C. Beckmann, 19, driver, was driving with Grant A. Hutchinson, 19, in a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 when Beckmann travelled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The crash caused the vehicle to overturn and was totaled.

Beckmann was sent to Lake Regional with moderate injuries, while Hutchinson was sent to Lake Regional with only minor injuries. Neither passenger was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.