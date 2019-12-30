Sherman Wesley Brown, Sr., age 85, of Marionville, Missouri, passed away at 8:49 a.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Mercy Hospital in Aurora, Missouri. He was born September 11, 1934, in Stone County, Missouri, the son of Sherman and Mayme Kathleen (Crumpley) Brown.

Sherman was a 1952 graduate of Marionville High School and was a cattle farmer. He worked for the Springfield Stock Yards, raised coon dogs and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with the grandchildren. He was a member of the Pierson Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

On April 15, 1960, he married Mary Jane Wells, at the Osa Church. She preceded him in death on September 4, 2018.

Sherman is survived by two sons, Sherman Brown, Jr. and his wife, Carol, and Michael Brown, all of Marionville; two grandchildren, Shelby Brown of Ozark, Missouri and Wyley Brown of Marionville.

Sherman was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Mayme, wife, Mary, and sister, Ruth Ellen.

A visitation was held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Williams Funeral Home in Marionville. A funeral service t followed at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Marionville IOOF Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made payable to the Pierson Cumberland Presbyterian Church in care of the funeral home.

