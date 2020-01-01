1. What is the difference between the two North Poles?

The geographic North Pole is the northernmost point of the Earth – where our Earth’s axis is. The magnetic North Pole is determined by the Earth’s magnetic field.

2. What makes it challenging to build structures, such as a toy factory, on the North Pole?

There is no land in the North Pole – it is a 6-8 foot thick sheet of ice floating on water.

3. How many miles has a 5-year-old Arctic Tern traveled in migration?

43,000 x 5 years = 215,000 miles.

4. Can you follow a compass to get you to the northernmost point on the Earth? Why or why not?

No. A compass will take you to the magnetic North Pole, which is 500 miles away from the geographic North Pole.

5. In a couple hundred thousand years, where will the North Pole be?

The North Pole will switch places with the South Pole.