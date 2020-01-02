Decorations will be taken down by Jan. 12

Holiday decorations in downtown Chillicothe will be taken down and turned off on Jan. 12 according to Pam Jarding, events and communications coordinator for Main Street Chillicothe.

Jarding said the holiday lights that surround the downtown buildings will be turned off for the season, on Sunday, Jan. 12, according to Darwin Newman owner of Illuminations by Newman.

The Memory Tree bulbs will be taken off the Memory Tree on Thursday, Jan. 9. Anyone wishing to pick up purchased ornaments after Jan.. 9, should make arrangements with the Main Street office by calling 660-646-4071. Main Street is located at 514 Washington Street, on the 2nd floor of the Chamber of Commerce Building.

Jarding noted it is very important that people schedule a time for pick up.

The deadline for picking up your ornament is Wednesday, Jan. 22, as Main Street will not hold them past this date.

“Thank you to everyone who purchased an ornament in memory of your loved one,” Jarding said.