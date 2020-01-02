Getting married at the Lake? Head to a bridal show and get all the information you need to plan your big day.

We all know Lake of the Ozarks has it all, and according to wedding industry experts it is also THE place to go for couples wanting to say “I Do.”

“We believe destination weddings will continue to be a growing trend, and Lake of the Ozarks is an ideal location,” Sandy Waggett, owner of MSW Interactive Designs and LakeOzarkWeddingGuide.com, said. “With its natural scenic beauty, multiple venues with a range of price points, and many options for lodging, it’s a great choice for Missouri brides and grooms, as well as couples bringing family and friends from neighboring states.”

Waggett owns and operates LakeOzarkWeddingGuide.com, a wedding portal to help brides and grooms who want to get married at the Lake find what they need. It features wedding professionals, venues, resources, as well as bridal accessories for the wedding ceremony, reception and pre-wedding parties.

Based upon statists generated from the website, Waggett said they are getting more requests for options that will accommodate smaller guests lists and intimate settings.

“Today’s brides trend toward smaller guests lists, more intimate, and less expensive affairs. Destination weddings fit this bill. It is definitely a trend that will continue into the foreseeable future,” Waggett said.

“They are also looking to add their own personal DIY touch to everything,” she said. “This has been the trend since Pinterest became popular and is reinforced even more with inspirations from Instagram.”

The best piece of advice? Start planning early.

“This is true for any area, but more so in smaller communities like the Lake,” she said. “We are blessed with multiple gorgeous venues and lots of expert wedding professionals but your choices are going to much more limited than they would be if you were getting married in a bigger city. The best ones get booked early and fast!”

Get more info!

The Lake of the Ozarks Wedding Expo will be held January 19 from 12-3 p.m. at The Lodge of Four Seasons - Granada Room. The area’s top vendors, a bridal fashion show, and in-show only offers will be available. Register online to attend at www.getmarriedatthelake.com/wedding-expo. Tickets are $5.

By the numbers

• 2,201,772 weddings were held in the U.S. with the average cost of $24,723.



• 41,500 weddings were held in Missouri with the average cost of $20,000.



• In Camden County, the total number of weddings was 343 with the average cost of $17,914.



- Data from The Wedding Report (2018)



