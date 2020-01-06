The Olean Train Depot is on the National Register of Historic Places. When railroading declined after the 1800’s, the bustling of many towns diminished. Although the tracks have long-since disappeared, the little depot rests on its original location and is host to a nearby park area. Nearby is a U.S. Geographical Survey marker embedded into the brick of the old 1800’s store building. Although information uses 774 feet above sea level, the survey marker states Olean is 770 feet above sea level at that point.