Geo is a one-year-old cattle dog mix who has tons of energy and loves investigating all the smells during his walks. Geo has started undergoing training and is a fast learner. He can sit, lie down, shake and spin on command. With some additional time and training, he would be great at agility and any other tricks. He’s at the Regional Animal Shelter, 21001 E. Missouri 78 in Independence. Call 816-325-7207. [Photo submitted by the city of Independence]