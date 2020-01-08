The Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-fronted crime drama will debut all episodes of Season 3 on March 27, 2020.

Netflix announced today that Ozark season 3 will premier on the streaming service this March.

The show, based around the Lake of the ozarks, has garnered some reputation are the lake area, some positive and some negative. Undeniably, it is at least popular with many residents waiting for the third season to return.