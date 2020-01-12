The final film of Star Wars’ “Skywalker Saga” was released more than three weeks ago. The nine-movie box office smash hit descended into Mizzou Arena on Saturday night for the men’s basketball team’s Southeastern Conference showdown against Florida.

It was “Star Wars night” in Columbia while it looked like the planet Hoth outside, as seen in “The Empire Strikes Back."

The Tigers' offense was anything but cold with a 91-75 win over Florida to win their first conference game of the season.

“A tremendous effort. I think it was our best effort of the season,” Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “... If shots go down, you’re a different team because they’ll do the other stuff. But for most guys, when a shot goes in, they feel good and they play differently. That’s what this was tonight.”

Before tipoff, those dressed as Darth Vader, Poe Dameron and several other characters from the franchise appeared on the court.

Missouri’s offense that showed up after tipoff resembled one from a long time ago and a galaxy far, far away.

Actually, this one-off judgement, compared to the MU offense putting up 59 points in each of its first two conference games (both losses), looked like the 2011-2012 that won 33 games. So, only eight seasons ago.

MU tied its season high for points scored in a single game this season with guards that consistently drove the ball to the rim and weren’t afraid to take shots. Instead of traveling out of the Milky Way to find a solid comparison, maybe look at the Gary Williams-coached Maryland teams of the early 2000s?

“They were in a great rhythm for 40 minutes,” Florida head coach Mike White said of Missouri. “... As a staff, we felt helpless, couldn’t find a way to get stops. It wasn’t our best effort, but I think Mizzou had a lot to do with that.”

Missouri’s Dru Smith and Florida’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. tied for the individual scoring lead with 22 points each.

Javon Pickett and Mark Smith each added 14 points for Missouri, among eight total Tigers who scored at least six points.

Missouri hadn’t scored 91 points in an SEC game since a double-overtime contest against Texas A&M in 2014. In its first season in the league (2012-13), MU scored more than 91 points twice, wins over Mississippi and Arkansas.

The Tigers shot 61.5% (32 of 52) from the field and 63.2% (12 of 19) from 3-point range in the runaway victory.

Those two figures won’t stay above 60 percent for every game going forward. Missouri is 43.8% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range in 15 games.

The season averages didn’t give the Tigers many avenues to victory. Many games would have to look like the Braggin’ Rights win last month over Illinois — a barbaric, defensive-driven slugfest where MU has control.

Against the offenses of the SEC, doing that every game isn’t impossible, but it’s darn close.

Try slowing down Blackshear, then Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and Alabama’s Kira Lewis all in one week. And that’s not even the league’s most daunting trilogy.

With Missouri’s performance against the Gators, other paths to more SEC wins open up because of their offensive efforts. Even as Florida drew close to single digits, Missouri always had a bucket waiting to extend its lead.

“We can’t just sit around and let it happen,” said Tigers sophomore Xavier Pinson, who finished the game with eight points. “Like last year, I felt like that team, we probably would’ve let them come back and they would’ve won. Or we would’ve won by two.”

So if you’re a Missouri fan, try inviting Daisy Ridley or Adam Driver to a game. Star Wars night brought the best out in MU basketball.

Missouri’s next two opponents, Mississippi State and Alabama, are 1-5 combined in SEC play.

The Tigers hit the road to face the Bulldogs on Tuesday night, then head to Tuscaloosa next Saturday for a matchup against the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers' next home game is on Jan. 21 against Texas A&M. The Aggies are off to a surprising 2-1 start to conference play with wins over Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

eblum@columbiatribune.com

(573) 815-1811