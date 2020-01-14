Agape House in Vandalia received an inspection by board members prior to their Jan. 7 meeting. The house was in excellent condition apart from already existing damage to one area in a guest room, according to a news release.

The house has 27 guests, including two children, in December. A number of guests left the facility after family members were released from the Vandalia and Bowling Green correctional centers.

The next board meeting is Feb. 18. The house received monetary donations in November and December from Antioch Presbyterian Church, Cyrene Baptist Church and Edgewood Baptist Church, all of Bowling Green; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Curryville Baptist Church; Farber Baptist Church; Adiel Baptist Church of Frankford; Green Ridge Presbyterian Church; Freedom in Christ Fellowship of Kahoka; Lutheran Ladies’ Aid of LaGrange; Knights of Columbus No. 1270 of Martinsburg; Santa Fe Social Club, Mary White, Griffin Family Foundation, Grand Crossings Baptist Association, Lockewood Park Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church, all of Mexico; Neosho United Methodist Women; Immanuel Ladies’ Aid West Ely of Palmyra; Paris United Methodist Church; Pamela Eflink of Quincy, IL; Christian Women’s Fellowship of Springfield; Hopewell Baptist Church and John Yost of Thompson; Crystal McCurdy, Southside Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Ruth Circle of First Presbyterian Church, and First Christian Church, all of Vandalia; and United Methodist Presbyterian Women, Grace Lutheran Ladies’ Society and Hopewell Baptist Church, all of Wellsville.

In-kind donations included snacks and bottled water by Eldora Lowry of Auxvasse, canned soup by First Christian Church of Mexico, and postage stamps by John Yost of Thompson.