Terry Dean Thomson, age 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Thomson family farm surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Altru Hospice. The Funeral Service for Terry was held at St. Olaf Lutheran Church of Devils Lake, on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. Visitation was held at the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND, on Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation continued at the church on Thursday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Terry was born April 12, 1950, in Devils Lake, ND, to Floyd and Isabel (Stewart) Thomson. Terry grew up near Southam, ND, and attended school in Crary, ND, graduating with the class of 1968. He attended Lake Region for two years studying welding. On June 1, 1973, he married Arlene Johnson. Together they spent their first year of marriage working in California. They returned home to the Lake Region and lived and worked in the Edmore, Southam, and Devils Lake area. Together they had three children: Jamie, Randy and Amy. They moved to the Thomson family farm and continued to live there and raise their family as well as raise a variety of animals including Bashkir curly horses, Highlander longhorn cattle, horses and pigs. Terry worked for Ramsey County as a road maintainer for 36 years, retiring in 2015. Arlene Thomson passed away Feb. 4, 2001. On Sept. 13, 2010, Terry married Diane Walker in Devils Lake. They enjoyed retirement together and dancing whenever they could. Terry is survived by; his wife, Diane; children, Jamie (Shayla) Thomson, Lincoln, ND, Randy (Carlee) Thomson, Cando, ND, and Amy (Mike) Swehla, Grand Forks, ND; six grandchildren, Ashlynn Thomson, Jamestown, ND, Brant Thomson, Bismarck, ND, Kaleb, Kole, and Tate Thomson, Cando, and Weston Swehla, Grand Forks; sisters, Glenna Schwab (Allen Adahl) and Lois (Clark) Steinhaus, both of Devils Lake; and also many special cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and friends. Terry is preceded in death by; his wife, Arlene; his parents; sister, Lee Halvorson and her husband, Delano Halvorson; as well as many relatives and dear friends along the way. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Make A Wish Foundation or the American Cancer Society. The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND, www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.