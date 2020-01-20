Columbia will open the Wabash Bus Station, 126 N. 10th Street, as a warming center for the second night Monday due to the extreme cold temperatures forecast for the city and Boone County. The warming station will be a resource for those unable to access local emergency shelter services, the city said in a press release.

The National Weather Service issued a forecast Monday morning for temperatures to fall to 10 degrees, with a chance of snow, overnight Monday.

During regular business hours, the following warming centers are also available. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday may impact hours, the city said.

Activity and Recreation Center, 1707 W. Ash St.Armory Sports and Community Center, 701 E. Ash St.Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, 1005 W. Worley St.Columbia Mall, 2300 Bernadette Drive.Columbia Public Library, 100 W. BroadwaySalvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.