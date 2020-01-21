The Kirksville Arts Association invites community members to participate in a mosaic tile making project as a part of the association’s new building construction.

Many in Kirksville remember Dec. 2, 2016, as the day the Kirksville Arts Association building went up in flames, along with its treasured, abstract mosaic displayed across the exterior.

The idea for the mosaic came from a life-long Kirksville resident, Sue Ross, and was finished in 2013 by the abstract artist Connie Greaney. Ross was a local art teacher and member of the art association since she graduated college in the ’70s.

Ross died six weeks before the building burned. The new Sue Ross Arts Center was named in honor of her lasting legacy.

Max Ross, Sue’s grandson, has taken the project into his own hands. For his Eagle Scout project with Troop 404, Max has been cleaning and restoring the original tiles inspired by his grandmother’s work. The tiles Max collects will be installed alongside new tiles creating an authentic piece crowning the Sue Ross Arts Center.

“The project has turned into a bit of a family affair,” Sharon Pritchard, member of the Association said. “The making the new mosaic tiles will also be very cathartic for the community.”

The original tiles harvested by Max and his troop have been stored in the basement of the Kirksville Daily Express office, awaiting the day to be displayed again.

Community members are welcomed to create tiles for the new mosaic at the Sue Ross Arts Center at various times Monday through Friday of next week on the corner of Mcpherson and Jefferson streets.

Residents will be able to use bamboo tools to carve and braise clay tiles. These tiles will become the new face of the Sue Ross Arts Center. Creating the tiles will take less than 20 minutes, Pritchard estimates, and will adorn the art association for as long as it stands.

The center will be officially open to the public at the end of spring.