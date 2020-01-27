Lake of the Ozarks Elks Lodge # 2517, Osage Beach welcomed eight new members on January 21, 2020. L-R: Joe Orneles, Charlene Carter, ER John Calvert, Dana Martin, Rich Wagner, Scott Sapp, Daniel Malloy. Back: Bill Horscheit, Bob Chester.
