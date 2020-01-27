SPRINGFIELD — The 25-year-old son of two Missouri judges who disappeared last month in California has been found dead.

The Springfield News Leader reports that Greene County Judge Calvin Holden confirmed the death of his son, Alexander Holden, in a text message late Sunday. He described his son as a "great, caring, compassionate person" but provided no details on his death.

Alexander Holden was last seen in downtown Sacramento, where he worked for Amazon and had lived for about two years. His mother, Margaret Palmietto, also is a Greene County judge, and his uncle is former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden.

Amid the search, the family had offered a $10,000 reward for information that helped find him. Police said his disappearance was uncharacteristic.