A Kansas City, Kansas man pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the October 2017 murder of William Domann in Independence.

Xavier Otero, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Circuit Judge James Kanatzar then sentenced him 25 years each on the murder charge and one armed criminal action charge, plus 15 years for the remaining counts – all set to run concurrently.

Otero had been scheduled to go on trial Monday. Co-defendant Nathan Hendricks was convicted by a jury in August 2019 and later sentenced to 20 years in prison, and co-defendant Onelia Garcia pleaded guilty last August and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 6.

On Oct. 30, 2017, police were sent to Domann's house on 43rd Street east of Crysler Avenue after a friend called to say Domann's door had been kicked in and Domann was not responding to verbal calls. According to court documents, officers found Domann in the bedroom, dead with gunshots to the head and arm. Zip ties and a smartphone were near his hands.

Outside, a blood trail ran from the front porch around to the backyard and through the woods behind Domann's house to an office parking lot. Inside the house, a trail of blood apparently not from Domann ran from a bedroom to the front door. A DNA test showed blood samples from the kitchen, front porch and sidewalk all matched Otero. Video from the area showed Otero limping.

According to court documents, Otero told police he and Garcia forced open Domann's front door, began to wrestle with Domann and at some point, Otero said, a gun went off and his leg “felt hot.” He then heard multiple shots, tried to get out of the house through a back sliding door but couldn't get it open, then ran out the front door and through the woods to the parking lot, where Hendricks and Garcia picked him up.

Otero told police he never shot his gun and that Garcia had his own gun. He said Garcia and Hendricks set up the crime and he only went along because he expected to get $10,000 out of it.