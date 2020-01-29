1. Previous shifts in human skin color happened for all humans. Why did this not happen in this way later on?

As humans started to migrate to different parts of the world, their population’s skin color shifted over time due to the amount of UV light in that area.

2. Humans developed the perfect dark skin to help them survive their environment. Why was that dark skin now hurting some populations?

As some of the human population moved away from the equator, their darker skin blocked the lower amount of UV light hitting their bodies and their bodies were now becoming deficient of Vitamin D.

3. Why are some populations far away from the equator not the lightest skin of all?

Those same populations eat foods with a lot of Vitamin D, so their skin did not need to change in order to give their bones the nutrients they need.

4. How does this story compare to how changes in an animal habitat can be so disruptive?

This story shows how just moving to an area with less UV light causes enough of a birth rate decrease that natural selection caused skin color to change. An animal’s habitat change usually is an even larger change and can have devastating effects.

5. Why does science not agree with the modern human behavior of assigning races to people based on their skin color?

Scientific evidence has clearly shown that the only reason humans developed different skin colors is based on where their ancestors were in relation to the equator and has nothing to do with any other human characteristics.