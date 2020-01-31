Dora E. Jacobson, 82, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Park River, ND, and Fessenden, ND, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake.

Dora E. Jacobson, 82, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Park River, ND, and Fessenden, ND, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake. Funeral Services for Dora will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with Reverend Robert Buechler officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 31 from 3 until 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at the Wayside Cemetery, rural Bowdon, ND, at a later date. Dora Eloise was born on Sept. 15, 1937, at Park River to Edmund T. and Delia (Musil) Lunde. She was reared and educated in Park River, graduating from Park River High School with the class of 1955. She worked for a time as a secretary to F.U. Smith (Superintendent of Schools) before continuing her education at Valley City Teacher’s College, graduating in 1958 with a teaching certificate. She taught first, second and third grades at Spiritwood, ND, for a year, then taught first grade at Jamestown for two years. Dora was united in marriage to Norman L. Jacobson on June 19, 1960, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Park River. They established their home in Jamestown, ND, from 1960 to 1980. They then moved to a farm in the Bowden/Fessenden area. Norman passed away on Oct. 10, 2007, so in 2008, Dora moved to Devils Lake to be closer to family. First and foremost, Dora was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured every moment spent in the company and love of family and friends. Dora loved and served her Lord and Savior. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in both Jamestown and Fessenden and after moving to Devils Lake shared fellowship and faith as a member of Trinity Bergen Lutheran Church in Starkweather. As a young wife and mother she taught child evangelism in her home, was a Sunday School teacher and also a room mother and member of the PTA at the local school where her children were enrolled. She was active serving others through the women’s church organizations and also sang in the church choir. Dora was an excellent cook, loved sharing meals with family and friends. She was a talented pianist and in her spare time she enjoyed Bible studies, embroidery, solving crossword puzzles and she was usually the winner of the many Scrabble games she played. We shall miss our dear mother and grandmother, her sweet smile, her kindness and her love but know she is going on to her heavenly home. Dora’s loving family include; her children and their spouses, Kurt and Deb Jacobson, Devils Lake, and Linda and Keith Hugo of West Point, NE; grandchildren, Chelsea (Ben) Jacobson-Hill, Devils Lake, Thomas Hugo, Lincoln, NE, and Cynthia Hugo, Grand Forks, ND; sister, Corrine (John) Spake, Marengo, Iowa; sister-in-law, Charlene Lunde of Farmington, New Mexico; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Norman; sister, Melinda Lunde; and brother, David Lunde.