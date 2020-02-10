Just in time to chase those winter, cabin fever blues away, bluegrass is back! For the fourth straight year, the annual Bluegrass Showcase will be held in downtown Neosho on the last Saturday of the month with a dozen of some of the best bands in the business. This is the mid-winter bluegrass event, one of two bluegrass events held annually in Neosho. The second is Bluegrass and Barbecue, held in August at Big Spring Park.

The City of Neosho, in partnership with In Sane Marketing Solutions of Granby will present the Fourth Annual Bluegrass Showcase on Saturday February 29 at the Civic in historic downtown Neosho. The music kicks off at 9:45 a.m. and will continue into the early evening with the last session beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Past favorites returning include the Roving Gambler Band, Pickers Post Band, the Finley River Boys and many more will take the stage in two sessions at the event.

A new band, Dixie Union, has been added to the Showcase. This band hails from Rolla, Missouri. Appearances will also be made by The Sugar Mountain Band, Finley River Boys, Neosho River Boys, The Flyin' Buzzards, For Heaven's Sake, Ripplin' Creek Bluegrass, No Apparent Reason, Shuyler Valley Band, and Redings Mill Road.

Tickets will be available the day of the show at the Neosho Civic Center. Tickets are $6 for either the morning or afternoon session or $10 for all day wristbands. Senior citizen discount tickets for ages 60 and above will be available for $5 for either session or $8 for all day. Kids 12 and under are free.

The morning session will conclude after Dixie Union performs and the afternoon session will begin before The Roving Gamblers perform at 2:35 p.m. Bands will play 45 minute sessions.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from the Newcomers Club at the Civic. Numerous other dining and beverage options are located throughout downtown Neosho, on the historic Square and nearby locations.

The indoor event will be held rain or shine at the Civic, 109 West Main in downtown Neosho.

For more information visit The City of Neosho's website or call 417-451-8050 or visit the event page on Facebook.