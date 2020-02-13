Arden Theodore Helgeseth, 91, of Leeds, ND, formerly of Churchs Ferry, ND, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Towner County Living Center in Cando, ND.

Arden Theodore Helgeseth, 91, of Leeds, ND, formerly of Churchs Ferry, ND, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Towner County Living Center in Cando, ND. Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Leeds Lutheran Church in Leeds with Pastor Elaine Sveet officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Music will be provided by Dan Nybo. Burial will be in the spring at the Leeds Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice in memory of Arden. Arden Theodore Helgeseth was born to Theodore and Alma (Blegen) Helgeseth on Jan. 8, 1929, in Churchs Ferry. Arden grew up in Churchs Ferry and graduated from Churchs Ferry High School. Arden started farming in high school. He was united in marriage to Sylvia (Sinness) Rognlie on June 8, 1987, in rural Churchs Ferry. The couple continued to farm small grains until 2001 and raised cattle until 2010. The waters of Devils Lake forced them to move their home to Leeds in March of 2011. Sylvia passed away on Aug. 12, 2013. Arden served as Alderman and Mayor of Churchs Ferry from 1958-1988; served on the board of directors of the Farmers Co-op Association of Churchs Ferry from 1960-1990; Chairman of the Churchs Ferry Cemetery association for many years; Member of the Churchs Ferry-Penn Fire Department; Member of Churchs Ferry Mens Club; Longtime member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Churchs Ferry where he served on the church board until it closed in 2011. He became a member of the Leeds Lutheran Church after moving to Leeds. Arden enjoyed all aspects of farming but especially raising cattle and feeding his steers. Arden is survived by; his step-children, Charles “Chip” Rognlie, Susan (David) Cowan, and Brent (Sue) Rognlie; five step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean (Elmer) Boesl and Ann Nelson; nieces and nephews, Louise Nelson, Connie Nelson, Susanne (Randy) Blair and Darryl (Connie) Biby; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Arden was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com. The Nelson Funeral Home of Leeds is in charge of the arrangements.