Mexico Superintendent Zach Templeton is retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year. His replacement was recently named.

The Mexico School District 59 began searching for a new superintendent after it was announced at the end of November that Superintendent Zach Templeton would retire at the end of the school year.

Templeton plans to move to Tennessee to be with his family after serving the district for eight years.

The school board, in conjunction with the Missouri Association of Rural Educators, selected three finalists who took part in faculty and staff interviews Feb. 6, 7 and 10.

Tammy Lupardus was announced Friday as the selected candidate.

She will start July 1 after leading the Charleston R-1 School District as superintendent since 2016. Lupardus was previously a special education teacher, service-learning coordinator and and early child special educator.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Lupardus. We believe she has the right energy and priorities to continue to intensify the progress of our district,” board President Dustin Pascoe stated in a news release.

Lupardus focuses on the teacher’s voice in the learning process, he added.

Lupardus has a doctorate in educational leadership from St. Louis University and an educational specialist degree in educational administration from the University of Missouri, Kansas City. She spent 19 years as a school administrator.

She focused on at-risk learners in the Charleston District, where 100% of students were in the free or reduced lunch rate program, according to the release.

Lupardus is married to Rob, a reading specialist and former police officer, and they have four adult children: Christopher, Nicholas, Julie and Justin. They also have fostered 12 children, with whom they are still in contact.