8:54 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury accident on a private parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers reported a vehicle backed into a parked vehicle causing minor damage.

9:26 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Jackson Street to assist probation/parole officers who attempted to arrest a male on a parole warrant and the male fled on foot. Officers were unable to locate the absconder.

11:03 a.m., Officers spoke to a resident in the 1500 block of Bryan Street in reference to harassment.

11:08 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Calhoun and Cherry streets for a report of a white male with an active parole warrant. Officers located the male and attempted to make

contact. The suspect fled on foot and officers gave chase, later arresting the suspect in the 1100

block of Webster. Officers arrested Andrew Crosby McCollum for a parole warrant and as a result of the arrest, Officers will be pursuing charges on McCollum for resisting arrest, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

12:22 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a cow on U.S. Highway 65 at the north city limits. The cow was caught by the owners.

12:46 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a freezer falling off of a vehicle in the 1900 block of Polk Street.

2:04 p.m., Officers received a bicycle that was abandoned in a resident’s yard.

3:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of possible gun shots in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. Officers located two juveniles that were shooting fireworks. The juveniles were cautioned not to be shooting fireworks inside city limits.

4:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Washington Street in reference to a possible mail fraud issue.

6:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to assist a parent with an out of control juvenile in the 200 block of Locust Street. The situation was resolved and information will be forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

6:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a minor two-vehicle accident on a private parking lot in the 500 block of S. Washington Street. The two involved parties exchanged information and no report was taken.

9:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched with the fire department to an automatic fire alarm in the 400 block of Donaldson Drive. It was determined to be a false alarm.

Officers were stationed at Hedrick Medical Center to guard a prisoner/patient overnight.

On Feb. 18, the Chillicothe police Department responded to 92 calls for service.