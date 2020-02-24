March 1 deadline to register UTVs, license pets in city

Chillicothe residents are reminded of the March 1 deadline to register UTVs with the city and license pets, both are required by city ordinance.

Those wishing to register a UTV and obtain a 2020 sticker are reminded to bring proof of insurance and the fee of $15 to city hall.

As of March 1, all pet registration fees will have a late fee imposed, as pet licensure within the city runs Jan. 1-Dec. 31. . Late fees for neutered or spayed pets will be $11.25 and for those pets that are not neutered or spayed a late fee of $22.50 will be charged. Those licensing pets before that date will have to pay a fee of $7.50 for spayed or neutered pets and $15 for pets that are not spayed or neutered. Pet owners must bring a current copy of rabies vaccination when licensing their pet for 2020.

Pet owners living within the city are also reminded that licensing of pets is the law, and without a pet tag, owners will be subject to a fine.