Leona Esther Janke, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday morning Feb. 20, 2020, at Villa Maria Nursing Home in Fargo, ND.

Leona Esther Janke, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday morning Feb. 20, 2020, at Villa Maria Nursing Home in Fargo, ND. At Leona’s request, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan, ND. Leona was born Aug. 15, 1936, to Rudolph and Esther (Krueger) Ruff in Guyson, ND, where she lived into her teen years. She graduated from Kulm Public School in 1955 and taught school for a few months at the Finn School Northwest of Fredonia, ND. On Nov. 4, 1955, Leona married Arven Arthur Janke and they made their home on a farm six miles north of Fredonia, where they raised five children and farmed until 2001, when they moved to Kulm, ND. After Arven’s passing in 2010, Leona lived in Kulm, Jamestown, and Fargo, ND, where she resided until moving into Villa Maria in Jan. 2020. Leona was active in her church, playing organ at Martin Luther Lutheran Church for many years. Leona was also active in the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 260 where she held various office positions and volunteered at legion sponsored events. She loved living on the farm, she loved her dairy cows, and especially her “Dear John”, the 830 John Deere tractor she liked to plow with. She gardened, raised chickens, geese, ducks, turkeys and canned anything that could be preserved for feeding her family throughout the year. Leona is survived by; her children, Sara (Randi) Anfinson, Devils Lake, ND, Myrna Bala Sparks, NV; Alan (Doris) Janke, Germany, Polly Thorsness, Barnesville, MN; and Loren (Dannelle) Janke, Spearfish, SD; grandchildren, Matthew Anfinson, Amy (Barry) Lovseth, Andrea McCarthy, Robin Janke, Michelle Janke, Jessica (Greg) Danzeisen, James Thorsness, Jamillah (Steve) Leiferman, Chantelle (Bryant) Stadler; great-grandchildren, Emily, Julia and Madelyn Lovseth, Bryce and Reyna McCarthy, Evelyn and Baby Danzeisen, Zachary Leiferman, Dayven, Daxtyn, Devynee and Baby Stadler; three sisters, Joan (LeMore) Hehr, Jamestown, Josephine (Larry) Bietz, Valley City, ND, Vivian Giannuzzi, Syracuse NY; and one brother, Charlie Ruff, Fargo; and many nieces and nephews. Leona is preceded in death by; her husband, Arven; and parents and one nephew. At Leona’s request, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan, ND. If desired, memorials may be sent in honor of Leona to: North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery, 1825 46th St, Mandan, ND 58554. Online Guest book – www.hautfuneralhome.com.