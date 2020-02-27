For the first time in the Rolla Robotics First Tech Challenge program's history, all four First Tech Challenge teams qualified for the Missouri State First Tech Challenge Championship Tournament.

To mark the occasion, Rolla Technical Institute is hosting a congratulatory send off drop in event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.

The event will be held at Rolla Technical Institute’s assembly room and is open to the community. All four Rolla robotics teams will have their robots and “pit” set up and available for anyone to see. Refreshments will be served that are made by Rolla Technical Institute’s culinary arts program.

Come see the robots in person and wish the teams well as they get ready to head to the state championship tournament March 7