Everyone was safe following the fire at 903 Woodward.

Crews with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:33 p.m, Thursday where people were trapped inside, according to a press release from CFD Capt. Derrick Allen.

Once crews arrived on scene they were notified the occupants had made it out of the building, at 903 Woodward.

According to Allen, crews saw fire coming out of windows in the upstairs corner room.

“Exterior attack was initiated and then transitioned to interior fire attack. The fire was quickly controlled and extinguished by CFD personnel. No one was injured and the structure was saved but with significant fire damage,” he said.

Crews used nearly 2000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. The family was offered assistance from a CFD chaplain and Red Cross was contacted.