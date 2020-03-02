SEDALIA — Authorities say a fleeing Missouri motorist in a stolen vehicle collided with a pickup truck and a deputy's sport utility vehicle, killing the truck's driver.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when the suspect failed to stop for a red light and struck a Dodge Dakota, which then hit the Pettis County deputy's sport utility vehicle. The patrol says law enforcement attempted to use tire-deflating stop sticks before the collision.

The patrol says the Dakota's driver, 27-year-old Zachary Hancock Bottom, was ejected. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol says in a tweet that the deputy is OK.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries and is in custody. He had been free on bond on a charge of stealing charge. No charges were immediately filed in the pursuit and crash.