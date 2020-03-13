A second Smithton Middle School student is claiming racial discrimination in a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools stemming from a January 2019 fight at the school.

The student filing the lawsuit is black.

The lawsuit claims a white student who was hospitalized was the aggressor, though police records contradict the claim.

The plaintiff is the mother of the student, filed on behalf of her daughter. It was filed last week in Boone County Circuit Court by Jefferson City attorney William Nacy.

Nacy didn’t return calls to the Tribune.

“We are aware of it,” said school district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark. “We can’t comment on pending litigation.”

Previously, a Smithton Middle School student who wasn’t involved in the fight and was wrongfully arrested sued the school district and Columbia police for $2.4 million. It alleges false information, an incompetent investigation and racial profiling led to the student’s arrest.

The girl was arrested on suspicion of assault and detained overnight in juvenile custody. Video evidence later showed the student didn’t take part in the fight.

A police internal affairs investigation shows the student’s arrest was in error. School Resource Officer Tony Ash, who arrested the girl, was disciplined, but no details were released about the type of discipline.

The new lawsuit acknowledges that the student plaintiff was involved in the fight, but portrays the injured girl as the aggressor, which is contradicted by a Columbia police internal affairs investigation and other police documents.

The lawsuit lists nine dates in 2018 and 2019 in which the white student harassed the plaintiff, including using racial slurs. Each incident was reported to school officials.

“S.B. regularly called plaintiff a (racial slur) to her face and in front of other white and black students at Smithton while taunting plaintiff and challenging her to fight with her,” the lawsuit reads.

The white student had allegedly conducted a regular course of bullying harassment against the plaintiff, including racial slurs, the lawsuit said.

It states that a fight between the two had occurred in December 2018, when it alleges the white student struck the plaintiff from behind.

It claims the white student who sustained injuries was the “violent aggressor” in the January 2019 fight.

“Defendant treated plaintiff differently from other students, especially white students, by punishing plaintiff and expelling her from school for conduct solely attributed to S.B., a white student,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial, actual damages “in a fair and reasonable amount” and punitive damages to achieve punishment or deterrence and “any other relief consistent with substantial justice.

