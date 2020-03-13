Josh Johnson will be the next principal of Gentry Middle School in 2020-21, after approval by the Columbia Board of Education.

Johnson will replace current Principal Fairouz Bishara, who has accepted a position in another school district.

Johnson is now assistant Principal at Battle High School. Before that, he was the administrative assistant at Gentry. He was a teacher at Oakland Middle School for 16 years. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree and education specialist degree from William Woods University.