The latest confirmed case of coronavirus in Missouri is in Greene County, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported late Saturday.

The case, the fifth, is the second in the southwest Missouri county that includes Springfield, the state’s third largest city. The release stated the case was travel-related but gave no personal information about the person such as their age, sex or where they had traveled.

The Springfield - Greene County Health Department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to find people who were potentially exposed by contact with the person, the release stated.

Those who have been in contact will receive information about self-isolation and testing and will be monitored them closely for symptoms, the release stated.

Gov. Mike Parson on Friday declared a state emergency soon after President Donald Trump called the outbreak a national emergency. Many higher education institutions in the state, including the University of Missouri and Stephens and Columbia colleges, have announced they are suspending in-person classwork and moving to online instruction.

The other cases of COVID-19 in Missouri include two in St. Louis County and one in Henry County.

The state Health Lab tests on Saturday were approved by the CDC to determine positive cases without additional confirmation by the federal health agency.

As of Saturday evening, the state had tested 127 possible cases and confirmed five. Testing is ramping up in the state, with drive-thru sampling taking place in St. Louis County.

In a Mercy Hospital building parking lot in Chesterfield masked and gowned medical staffers worked in a steady rain to take nasal swabs of people who lined up at a drive-thru testing site. The drive-thru center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, the Associated Press reported.

Early Sunday, there were 2,952 confirmed cases of coronavirus nationally, with cases in every state except West Virginia, resulting in 57 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the virus has made 156,000 people ill and caused 5,833 deaths.

Check back later for more on this developing story.