The following is a list of events that have been postponed or canceled due to COVID.

Local closures, and business closings, include:

Brookfield, Marceline and Father McCarten schools are closed until April 6. All school events have also been canceled or postponed. The Linn County Library in Brookfield is closed until April 6. Marceline City Pool is closed until April 6. The March 24 Bethany Baptist Church Free Community Dinner has been canceled. The White Tail Banquet on March 28 has been canceled. The April 4 Trivia Night at Walsworth Community Center has been canceled. The Tuesday night Marceline Market at Walsworth Community Center is canceled until further notice. The Walt Disney Hometown Museum is closed until further notice. The Nutrition Center at Marceline Housing Authority is closed for dine-in meals. Those wanting to pick-up a meal att he center may do so. Please call 376-3103 to order a meal. Home delivery of meals will continue. In-person classes at North Central Missouri College have been suspended for the rest of the semester. Ketchum Community Center is closed until April 1. Piecemakers Quilt Guild, quilt show has been postponed. The March 18 job fair at Walsworth Community Center has been canceled.