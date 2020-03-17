JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces it has cancelled most public events and programs at its nature centers, shooting ranges, and other locations around the state until April 15.

The cancellations are effective immediately and include scheduled hunter education classes, nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and events, and landowner workshops.

MDC scheduled managed hunts, mentored spring turkey hunts, and native plant sales at nature centers will continue as planned.

All conservation areas remain open to the public. MDC offices, nature centers, and shooting ranges also remain open under normal operating hours.

According to MDC, the cancellations are in effect immediately to protect the safety of the public amid ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

