The City of Camdenton has made several changes regarding City business to reduce risks and decrease the chances of spreading the coronavirus:

a. Citizens are asked to avoid coming to City Hall if possible. You can use the drop box in front of City Hall to pay water and sewer bills. You can also pay online, by mail, or by phone. The $2 dollar fee on credit card usage is being waived until the end of April and may be extended.

b. We have increased efforts to sanitize all areas of City buildings.

c. Public Works crews have adjusted break and lunch times so fewer employees gather at any one time, and those areas are sanitized after each use.

d. Police staff who have contact with the public are sanitizing equipment and work areas after each contact to protect themselves and the public.

e. The Board of Alderman has closed the Park at this time to ensure compliance with the gathering of 10 or less people.

The City will continue with all staff and their availability to deal with any and all emergencies, you may contact us by phone at 573-346-3600.



