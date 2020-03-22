The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces it will close regional offices, Department headquarters in Jefferson City, and all other public contact offices around the state to visitors starting Monday, March 23, through April 15.

While MDC public offices will be closed to general visitation, offices will still be staffed. Visitors with official business will need to notify the office to gain access. Find MDC office contact information at mdc.mo.gov/regional-contacts?county=All.

MDC closed its staffed shooting ranges, nature centers, visitor centers, and educational centers around the state to the public last week. MDC has also cancelled its public events and programs around the state, including hunter education classes, nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and events, and landowner workshops.

All closures and cancellations were done to help protect the public amid increasing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns and are effective through April 15. MDC will reassess the situation then.

Conservation areas, nature center trails, and boat accesses remain open to the public. Hunting, fishing, and trapping seasons continue as scheduled. MDC managed hunts and mentored spring turkey hunts continue as planned.

For more information on MDC, to contact MDC offices, to buy permits, and more, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov.