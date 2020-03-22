During the investigation, deputies confirmed that an assault had occurred and located narcotics inside the residence within reach of children.

Press Release:

On Friday, deputies responded to an address in the Mount Pleasant area for a report of a domestic disturbance. During the investigation, deputies confirmed that an assault had occurred and located narcotics inside the residence within reach of children.

Brandon Naylor, 30 was arrested and transported to the Miller County Adult Detention Center, where he was placed on a twenty-four-hour hold. He has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child 1st degree, domestic assault 3rd degree, and possession of a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $25,000.

Sarah Donley, 30 was arrested and transported to the Miller County Adult Detention Center, where she was placed on a twenty-four-hour hold. She has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child 1st degree and possession of a controlled substance. Her bond has been set at $25,000.

This case is being co-investigated with the Miller County Children’s Division.