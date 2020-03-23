The department announced it will also close the Crawford County Route CC bridge.

The Missouri Department of Transportation list of general highway maintenance and construction work underway in Phelps and Pulaski counties through Friday.

Phelps County

Daylight Hours

— Bridge maintenance on U.S. Route 63 over the Little Piney Creek, south of County Road 5360, through Friday.

— Ditch maintenance and culvert pipe repair on Route B between Route 68 and the Gasconade County line, through Friday.

— Brush cutting on Route C between the Interstate 44 North Outer Road and County Road 8490, through Friday.

— Edge rut repair on Route F between Route 68 and Route 72, through Friday.

— Culvert pipe repair on Route H between Route 63 and Route 72 in Dent County, through Friday.

— Brush cutting on Route K between Route 63 and Western Road, through Friday.

Pulaski County

Daylight Hours

— Pavement repair on Route N between Route 133 and Crocker Road, through Friday.

— Resurfacing and shoulder widening on Route U between Route 17 and Route 42 in Miller County. The department expects to complete the project in November.

Crawford County Route CC Bridge Closure

The department also expects to close the Crawford County Route CC Bridge the morning of Monday, March 30 at the Brush Creek crossing, north of Cuba.

The road is expected to be closed for two months as crews work to extend the life of the bridge, which was originally built in 1963. The department asks motorists to use Crawford County Route C as an alternate route.

Contractors are adding two feet in width to the 24 foot wide bridge to improve safety for travelers, the department stated.