Press release for March 22

6:33 a.m., Officers conducted a check of a business in the 2600 block of North Washington Street.

7:05 a.m., Officers recovered property from a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

8:41 a.m., Officers responded to an unwanted person on the premises in the 1800 block of Rinehart. A subject was contacted and advised they were not allowed on the property.

9:25 a.m., Officer recovered possible drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of Trenton Road. The item was properly disposed of.

10:04 a.m., Officers responded to an unwanted person on premises in the 700 block of Milwaukee. A subject was contacted and advised they were not allowed on the property.

11:32 a.m., Officer conducted a check of a business in the 400 block of South Washington Street.

5:04 p.m., Officer conducted traffic stop in the 800 block of W. Business Highway 36. The driver was cited for expired registration.

6:24 p.m., Officer, who is trained in crisis intervention, assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a medical call of an elderly Alzheimer’s patient in the 900 block of Shagbark. The patient was successfully assisted and transported to Hedrick Medical Center.

6:59 p.m., Officers received an anonymous call of individuals actively fighting near Bryan Street and Edgewood. Officers did not locate any individuals fighting.

8:02 p.m., Officers called to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street to a report of peace disturbance and trespassing. Two subjects entered a business and attempted to attain a larger amount of limited product than the business allowed. When advised of the store limits, the two individuals became loud and vulgar toward employees. Both individuals were advised by management to exit the business on numerous occasions. As a result of the incident, a male and female from Laredo were arrested for peace disturbance and trespassing. Both subjects were cited and released pending a future court appearance. Both subjects were also advised they were no longer allowed to patronize the business.