With more than 400 blood drives canceled in the past two weeks, the 12th Annual Molly Bowden Blood Drive took on an increased importance Friday for the Red Cross.

Like everything else in life, the novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the regional supply of blood. But unlike most other things, blood can’t wait until it is needed.

To make sure everyone who entered Grace Bible Church was safe to donate, the first step in the screening process was to take the temperatures of potential donors.

"It's something I've done all my life," said Jack Jensen, a Columbia retiree, about donating blood. "I had heard there was a shortage. With everything going on, you're looking for some way to help out. This was an easy way to help."

His donation may assist working in health care, he said.

"If it's something we can do to help the medical community, it's a small sacrifice."

The drive, established to honor a fallen Columbia Police Department officer shot in 2005, was postponed in January because of ice and snow. The goal was 50 units of blood but 75 people signed up to donate.

Many normal blood drive spots are temporarily shuttered by the coronavirus — schools, churches, businesses now asking employees to work from home — and blood supplies are severely low across the nation.

Still, even with “stay at home” restrictions, healthy individuals still have opportunities to donate blood and can go out to do so, as it’s deemed an essential function.

The Community Blood Center in Kansas City estimates it needs more than 500 donations per day around the area to meet local hospital needs. About 75 percent of its blood supply has been interrupted due to closures.

The American Red Cross says 9,000 blood drives around the nation have been canceled recently, putting it about 275,000 donations below normal.

At 13,000 a day, Red Cross regional spokesperson Joe Zydlo said, “It’s like we haven’t collected in a month.”

The Community Blood Center has stopped doing mobile blood drives for the time being and switched Monday to appointment-only donations at its blood centers to maintain appropriate social distancing and allow for proper health safety precautions.

The Columbia Donation Center at 1511 S. Providence Rd. is also by appointment only.

“Our blood supply is not where we want to be,” said Ben McFerron, who manages the donor center in Blue Springs. “The problem that we’re running into is most of our whole blood and red blood cells, we collect on our mobiles, and almost all of them into the next month have been canceled.”

Officials say their needs don’t vary by blood type.

“It’s everything,” McFerron said. “O-negative is always our go-to and what we crave the most because it’s most versatile, but we need everything right now.”

One bright spot McFerron has seen is an uptick in brand-new donors not in the CBC records.

“Talking with some of them, I think it’s a way for them to feel like they can contribute to what’s going on in the world,” he said. “Hopefully we can keep some of these people in the system and donating regularly to avoid future shortages.”

At the Columbia drive, Margaret Hulsey, a University of Missouri student from Kansas City, said she doesn't find it easy to give blood.

"Usually, I'm really scared to give blood," Hulsey said. "I've been getting updates from my family about blood shortages so I thought I would do what I can, especially now ... I thought with everything going on with the coronavirus, this is a good thing to do to make a difference."

Dealing with the stay-at-home order has been unusual, she said.

"It's definitely been weird," she said. "I've been consuming too much news. It is surreal just to feel everything is being shut down. I appreciate people taking it seriously, though."

In general, blood centers have increased sanitary measures and ask people with possible COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath — not to donate, and that people who have recovered from COVID-19, been in close contact with somebody diagnosed or suspected with COVID-19 or traveled to another hotspot country wait four weeks to donate.

The Red Cross says there’s no evidence the coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion-transmission for any respiratory virus.

To find a blood drive, Zydlo said, check redcrossblood.org for drives a few weeks out.

“We will need the blood then just as much as we do now,” he said.

Kansas City are donor centers are now open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The Kansas City donor center is at 4040 Main St. To schedule a donation appointment, call 1-877-468-6844 or visit savealifenow.org/coronavirus.

To find a blood center or make an appointment in central or northern Missouri, visit savealifenow.org/donate-blood/covid-19-and-blood-donation/ or call 800-733-2767.

