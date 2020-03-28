Anyone who was at Mexico Middle School on the final two days of classes should stay home and get in touch with a medical provider because of potential contact with a teacher infected with the novel coronavirus, officials said Saturday.

The infected teacher, a resident of Callaway County, was last at the school on March 19, the day classes ended for what will be an extended spring break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The teacher was possibly symptomatic in the two days prior the district closure, which is currently scheduled to end April 13. The teacher is under quarantine at home.

"Mexico Middle School exercised extreme caution during the last week of school to proactively implement safety practices to prevent COVID-19," district spokeswoman Marci Minor wrote in an email to parents that included a notice about the case from the Audrain County Health Department.

All who were at Mexico Middle School in the days before the closure are encouraged by the health department to remain at home until they have spoken with their health care provider.

Audrain County has tested eight individuals for COVID-19. So far, three tests have come back negative as of Saturday afternoon. The health department still is waiting on results from the remaining five tests.

Callaway County has six confirmed cases, according to data posted Saturday by the state Department of Health and Senior Services. There were 838 confirmed infections statewide of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing, sneezing and/or shortness of breath. Those with symptoms should call their health care provider so it can be determined if further testing is needed. Those with symptoms that meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria will be tested for the coronavirus.

Anyone who thinks they may have the coronavirus should call an emergency room or doctor’s office so preparations can be made to receive them. Those without a health care provider can call SSM Health at 1-844-776-9355. Those who call should follow health care provider recommendations.

SSM also offers a free online evaluation to see if further testing for the coronavirus is needed. You do not have to be an SSM patient to use the evaluation tool.

Drive-through testing is available in Columbia and Jefferson City. Doctor’s orders are needed to be able to take a test at a drive-through facility.

SSM has a drive-through testing center at its Jefferson City hospital. Testing is located at the Health Plaza East entrance, 2505 Mission Drive. The site is open from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m., though hours may vary depending on volume.

University of Missouri Health Care’s drive-through testing site is at the MU softball stadium parking lot 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. MU also has an online screening tool through MU Video Visits. Patients should select the "COVID-19 video visit" option.

Boone Hospital is offering drive-through visits 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday south of the hospital’s Emergency Department entrance.

Capitol Region Medical Center in Jefferson City is testing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the south side of Capital Region Physicians — Primary Care Clinic, at 1014 Madison Street.

Further information is available through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Serivces COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-435-8411. Information also is available on the DHSS website or through the CDC. The Audrain County Health Department can be reached at 573-581-1332 and at 573-353-5410 on weekends.

The health department recommends all Audrain County residents follow CDC hygiene guidelines to prevent the virus’ spread. This includes:

Avoiding contact with people who are sick.Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.Frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds.Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose with unwashed hands.Disinfect frequently used objects and surfaces.Staying home when sick and avoiding travel to affected areas.Practicing social distancing (remaining at least six feet away from others) is key to preventing spread of this virus both to yourself and to others.