Lake Regional Health System opened a drive-thru testing site on Monday to test patients for COVID-19. Testing is done by appointment only, and patients must have a physician’s order.

Lake Regional Health System opened a drive-thru testing site on Monday to test patients for COVID-19. Testing is done by appointment only, and patients must have a physician’s order. Patients getting tested passed through a check-in station before making their way to the health system’s emergency preparedness response trailer.

Several health care workers in personal protective equipment were on site to swab patients who remained inside their vehicles. The testing site is located at Parkway Center, across from the hospital in Osage Beach. For more information about COVID-19 testing, as well as CDC guidelines for self-quarantine and social distancing, visit lakeregional.com/Covid19.