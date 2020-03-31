The coronavirus pandemic hit a new high in Missouri Tuesday as the state shows the largest-single day increases in cases at a rate almost double the increase of any previous day.

The Department of Health and Senior Services reported 296 new confirmed infections with the virus that causes the disease COVID-19, the largest increase since Friday and Saturday, which tied for previous distinction of the most new infections at 168. The daily report, issued at 2 p.m., showed 1,327 total infections in the state.

There have been 14 deaths reported in Missouri.

Speaking to the Jackson County Legislature on Tuesday, Charlie Shields, president and CEO of Truman Medical Centers, said there are several models on when and how hard COVID-19 peaks but that it looks as if “the surge hits probably middle to late April and continues through the first part of May at capacity levels that will be very challenging for hospitals in Missouri.”

He said social distancing and stay-at-home orders should help to lessen the impact.

“We have to be ready for the surge that is anticipated,” he told county legislators.

The contagion has now spread to 67 of the state's 117 reporting local health jurisdictions. Boone County reported 63 cases on Tuesday, up three over Monday and, by population, one of the state's worst outbreaks.

The employment situation, clearly bad from the national and state statistics last week showing the largest one-week increase in claims in history, continued to worsen.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development on Tuesday posted six new notices from employers making mass layoffs, the most of any day since large dismissals began because of the outbreak. The six employers are collectively laying off 343 employees, the largest at Gaming Partners International in Blue Springs, which is letting go 112 employees. The company is a supplier of gaming tables and equipment for casinos worldwide.

The largest outbreaks continue to be in the state's urban areas. St. Louis County has almost 500 cases, with another 136 in the city of St. Louis. On the western side of the state, Kansas City reported 119 infections and Jackson County outside Kansas City had 77 more.

Boone County had the largest number outside those two areas, followed by Greene County with 48, followed by Jefferson County with 30 and Cole County with 23. Boone County reports that 23 people in the county have recovered from COVID-19 and there are 17 known cases of community transmission.

Boone County and 28 other jurisdictions in the state are under stay-at-home orders, covering roughly 65 percent of the state's population.

Among the confirmed illnesses are eight employees of the iconic Annie Gunn’s restaurant in Chesterfield, often ranked among the best restaurants in the Midwest. Owners Thom and Jane Sehnert said in a statement that the restaurant closed March 19 and that none of the workers experienced or reported symptoms prior to then. The statement said the restaurant is undergoing “extensive professional disinfecting.”

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that is was closing four state parks because of overcrowding. The parks being closed at 5 p.m. Thursday were: Castlewood State Park in Ballwin; Elephant Rocks State Park in Belleview; Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park in Lawson; and Weston Bend State Park in Weston.

Nationally, there were 177,452 confirmed infections in the United States at about 2:30 p.m., with 3,440 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The numbers reported in the U.S. grew by 18,000 in less than 24 hours and the number of deaths is up almost 500 in the same period.

Worldwide, there were 838,000 confirmed infections, up almost 88,000 in less than 24 hours. Deaths worldwide that are blamed on the coronavirus now total 41,261.

The Blue Springs Examiner and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Check back later for updates on this developing story.

