Missouri on Wednesday recorded its second day of more than 200 new infections of the novel coronavirus as concern grew about the outbreak’s effect on nursing homes.

The economic impact of the pandemic continues to grow, with the Kansas CIty Star reporting that Gov. Mike Parson will announce $170 million in budget cuts, falling heavily on higher education.

The University of Missouri’s St. Louis campus became the first to announce it would continue online-only coursework beyond the end of the spring semester when it stated it would only offer summer classes through the web.

The increase of 254 new cases was second only to the 296 new infections for Missouri reported Tuesday in the ongoing pandemic. The Department of Health and Senior Services reported that it had received reports of 1,581 confirmed infections with the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.

There have been 18 deaths reported in Missouri, with Greene County now reporting six deaths, five in a single nursing home.

The pandemic is ravaging nursing homes in Missouri as the number of sickened and dead continues to grow.

Health officials announced Tuesday that a resident in his 90s at the assisted-living facility Morningside of Springfield East died of the virus, bringing the number of deaths at that facility to five, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Meanwhile, the number sickened at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles grew to a dozen residents and two staff members, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. At least 12 other ill staff members were staying home awaiting testing, a company spokesman Craig Workman said Tuesday.

Boone County reported that it has had 66 confirmed infections since the first was reported about two weeks ago. Of that number, 23 have recovered and one has died. Seventeen of the cases are linked to community transmission of the disease.

Boone County and 34 other jurisdictions in the state are under stay-at-home orders, an increase seven since Monday. The orders cover roughly 75 percent of the state's population.

The contagion has now spread to 71of the state's 117 reporting local health jurisdictions.

The largest outbreaks continue to be in the state's urban areas. St. Louis County has more than 600 cases, with another 176 in the city of St. Louis. On the western side of the state, Kansas City reported 128 infections and Jackson County outside Kansas City had 86 more.

Boone County had the largest number outside those two areas, followed by Greene County with 51, Jefferson County with 38 and Cole County with 24.

Parson is expected to reduce funding to Missouri’s public universities and community colleges by around $80 million in response to budget constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas City Star reported.

The biggest cuts, according to a budget document provided to The Star, will hit Missouri’s four-year colleges, which could see spending reduced by around $61 million. Community colleges would not be spared, with their budgets cut by around $11 million.

Parson is also expected call for $54 million to be taken out of the facilities maintenance fund; $12 million from a fund intended for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and $6.4 million to promote tourism.

All told, reductions to the budget, fiscal year that ends July 1, are around $170 million. Parson could restore the cuts if revenue becomes available. Some could be alleviated by the expected infusion of federal cash from the stimulus bill approved by Congress last month.

UMSL’s decision to continue with online courserwork for the summer term is a proactive step to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of its students, faculty and staff.

The campus will waive all online course fees.

“There remains a lot of uncertainty about what will happen in the months ahead, and by making this this decision now, we hope to provide some clarity for our students and faculty and give them time to plan and prepare,” Interim Chancellor and Provost Kristin Sobolik said.

Nationally, there were 203,608 confirmed infections in the United States at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, with 4,476 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The numbers reported in the U.S. grew by 17,000 in less than 24 hours, with the number of deaths up more than 600 in the same period.

Worldwide, there were more than 911,000 confirmed infections, up almost 54,000 in less than 24 hours. Deaths worldwide that are blamed on the coronavirus now total 45497.

The Associated Press and wire reports contributed to this article.

